Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will be available

Updating a previous report, Hollis-Jefferson will be available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors initially ruled Hollis-Jefferson out, but it's since been clarified that he'll be available off the bench despite dealing with some soreness in his groin. If he sees the floor, it'll be the Raptors debut for the former-Net.

