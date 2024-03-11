Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Sengun has been diagnosed with a severe ankle sprain and a bone bruise on his right knee.

Sengun will miss some time, but this is a positive update after the rising star left Sunday's win over the Kings in a wheelchair. The big man was playing the best ball of his young career before suffering the injury, averaging 27.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.0 minutes over his previous four appearances. In his absence, Jock Landale and Boban Marjanovic are traditional centers that could take over the starting spot, but Jabari Smith and Jeff Green figure to play a lot of small-ball five as well. It's unclear if Sengun will be able to return before the end of the regular season, but if he doesn't, the Rockets will have a difficult time competing for a Play-In spot, as they're currently 4.5 games back of the Warriors for 10th in the Western Conference.