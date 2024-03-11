Sengun was carted off the floor during Sunday's game against the Kings after sustaining a right lower-leg injury, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets reports.

Sengun appeared to land awkwardly on his leg while attempting to contest a Domantas Sabonis transition layup late in regulation. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday to further examine both his right knee and ankle, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It's too early to speculate as to how much time Sengun could miss, but fantasy managers should be prepared to be without the big man for at least the week ahead, if not longer. Prior to exiting, Sengun posted 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.