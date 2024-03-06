Sengun finished Tuesday's 114-101 win over the Spurs with 45 points (19-32 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 37 minutes.

The 21-year-old center became the youngest player in NBA history -- or at least since steals became an official stat in 1973-74 -- to record at least 45 points, 15 boards and five steals in the same game, joining an exclusive club that includes James Harden, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. The points and steals were also career highs for Sengun, while the 16 rebounds were a season high. The double-double was his 28th of the campaign, leaving him one short of tying the career-high 29 he set last season.