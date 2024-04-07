Thompson (ankle/finger) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

As expected, Thompson has been upgraded from probable to available and will return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence. Jeff Green will return to the bench. Over his last 14 appearances (12 starts), Thompson has averaged 14.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game.