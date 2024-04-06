Thompson (ankle/finger) is probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Thompson is expected back in the lineup after sitting out Friday's game against the Heat. Thompson has produced averages of 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games.
