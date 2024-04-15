Thompson recorded 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 win over the Clippers.

Thompson finished the regular season with a bang, posting his first career triple-double. The Rockets were missing a couple key players Sunday, so Thompson was able to show what he could do with increased usage. His rookie season was full of promise, and Thompson finished the campaign with averages of 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals on 53.7 percent shooting from the field.