Thompson chipped in 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson has followed a similar arc to Jabari Smith last season, where a promising rookie began to see increased numbers as the season ended. The 2023 first-round pick is arguably one of the most versatile options on the roster. His 6-7 frame provides defensive aggressiveness in the paint, and he complements that skill set with solid numbers on the other side of the ball. Depending on Houston's off-season moves, Thompson could be poised for a breakout sophomore campaign.