Thompson closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to the Jazz.

Thompson recorded his first double-double since March 29, and 11th of the campaign, an impressive tally for a rookie who's not a frontcourt player. Thompson still needs to grow into his game, but the potential is clearly there, and there's a strong chance he ends up being an absolute stud in fantasy due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.