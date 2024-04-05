Thompson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat with a left ankle sprain and a right fifth finger tendon injury.

The finger issue is a new concern for Thompson, whose status heading into Friday was already uncertain after he rolled his left ankle in the final minutes of Thursday's 119-104 loss to Golden State. The ankle injury still looks to be the greater concern for Thompson, and with the Rockets' hopes of securing a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament beginning to fade, the team could take a cautious approach with the prized rookie heading into the final week of the regular season. Thompson has thrived since Alperen Sengun (ankle/knee) went down with an injury in early March, averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks in 28.1 minutes over his last 14 appearances (12 starts). Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green are candidates for increased playing time Friday in Thompson's absence.