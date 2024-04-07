Thompson was ejected after picking up a Flagrant 2 foul in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Dallas, Michael Shapiro of SI.com reports. Thompson finished with five points (1-1 FG, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in eight minutes of action.

Thompson got into a scuffle with Maxi Kleber under the basket with four minutes remaining in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and Thompson was ejected upon review of the play. Initially jockeying for position while away from the ball, Thompson then squared up and brought his forearm to Kleber's neck region -- a thoroughly enforced aspect of officiating where unnecessary contact leads to ejections.