Thompson (ankle) hasn't been cleared to resume practicing as of Tuesday and remains out indefinitely, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson has been sidelined Nov. 1 with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. He suffered an injury of the same grade to his left ankle during the Las Vegas Summer League that entailed a 2-to-4-week recovery, but Thompson looks as though he'll require a longer period of time to overcome his latest ankle sprain. At this stage, Thompson's absence looks as though it'll stretch into December, and a target date for his return to game action won't become clear until after he gets in at least a couple of practices under his belt.