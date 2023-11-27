Thompson (ankle) was able to take part in non-contact drills during practice Sunday but has yet to be cleared for contact or scrimmage work, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson's involvement in non-contact work represents a step forward after he had previously been limited to individual drills, but the rookie looks as though he still has a few more hurdles to clear in his recovery from a right ankle sprain, which he suffered Nov. 1. According to Feigen, head coach Ime Udoka said that Thompson will likely first play with the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers before rejoining the Rockets. The Vipers play their next games Thursday and Friday, so if Thompson is able to gain clearance for contact in the next couple of days, he could be available to play in either of those contests.