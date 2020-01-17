Rockets' Austin Rivers: Out Saturday
Rivers has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right thumb sprain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rivers appears to have suffered the injury during Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, and it'll cause him to miss at least one contest. Chris Clemons could step into the backup point guard role in Rivers' absence.
