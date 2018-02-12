Rockets' Brandan Wright: Out vs. Minnesota
Wright will not be available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wright was bought out by the Grizzlies over the weekend, and while his contract with the Rockets has been finalized, he'll be held out of Tuesday's game as he makes the move to Houston. The Rockets also play Wednesday against the Kings, so it's possible Wright could make his debut in that contest, though the team could opt to wait until after the All-Star break, during which Wright will have a chance to get acclimated to his new surroundings.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandan Wright: Bought out by Grizzlies, joins Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects five points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Third DNP-Coach's Decision in last four games•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Friday vs. Kings•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...