Wright will not be available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wright was bought out by the Grizzlies over the weekend, and while his contract with the Rockets has been finalized, he'll be held out of Tuesday's game as he makes the move to Houston. The Rockets also play Wednesday against the Kings, so it's possible Wright could make his debut in that contest, though the team could opt to wait until after the All-Star break, during which Wright will have a chance to get acclimated to his new surroundings.