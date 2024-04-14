Whitmore is in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Clippers, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Whitmore's explosive rookie year will end with his second start of the season, and he'll look to build off the five points and four rebounds he posted in 27 minutes in his prior start on Jan. 21. Whitmore is flanked by Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith on the wings.