Whitmore was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Magic, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports. He will end the contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) in six minutes.

Whitmore was ejected with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter Tuesday after getting into altercations with Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner. Reggie Bullock and Jeff Green are candidates to receive increased playing time in the rookie forward's absence.