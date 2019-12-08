Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts 13th double-double of season
Capela had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 win over the Suns.
Capela has had 11 double-doubles in his last 10 games, and he has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but four games this season -- those four games came in his first six appearances. He has been a constant force near the rim on both ends of the court and even though the scoring has been inconsistent of late, at the very least he can be a steady source for rebounds and defensive stats.
