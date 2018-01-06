Rockets' Demetrius Jackson: Two-way deal terminated, signs 10-day

Jackson had his two-way contract terminated by the Rockets on Saturday, but he will sign a 10-day deal and play in the G-League during that stretch, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jackson has played just 63 minutes for the Rockets this season across 12 games. Despite his two-way deal being terminated and signing a 10-day deal, Feigen doesn't believe that Jackson is "in [the] team's plans", so it wouldn't be surprising if he ultimately gets let go.