Rockets' Gary Clark: Back from G League
The Rockets recalled Clark from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Center Isaiah Hartenstein will also move up to the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks after both he and Clark spent the better part of the past week in the G League to pick up playing time. Though Clark had his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA deal in December, he's been excluded from coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation since late January after averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game over his first 34 appearances with the Rockets. Assuming he suits up Monday, Clark likely won't be in store for anything more than a brief cameo off the bench when starting power forward P.J. Tucker requires a breather.
