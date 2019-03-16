Rockets' Gary Clark: Headed back to G-League
Clark was assigned to Rio Grande on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports
An uprising move, Clark appeared in just eight minutes across five games during since being recalled March 7th. The rookie forward's averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in five G-League games this season.
