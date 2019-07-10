Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heading for MRI
Hartenstein exited Tuesday's summer league game with a right ankle injury and will undergo an MRI, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein landed on another player's foot and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. The 21-year-old was coming off a pair of strong performances after scoring 20 and 22 points in last weekend's two summer league games.
