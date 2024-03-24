Green posted 41 points (15-22 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 victory over the Jazz.
Green has been one of the league's most explosive offensive threats in recent weeks, and he's had a pivotal role in Houston's ongoing eight-game winning streak by routinely leading the team in scoring. He's surpassed the 25-point mark in each of his last five outings while averaging 29.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during the team's winning streak.
