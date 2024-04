Green recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Green's shot heated back up after shooting a tepid 37.7 percent over his past eight games. His long-range shot also came back to life, converting his highest three-point total since drilling seven threes against Oklahoma City nine games ago.