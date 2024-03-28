Green recorded 37 points (14-24 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime win over the Thunder.

Green has been one of the most productive players in the Western Conference over the last few weeks, and the numbers don't lie, as he's been a key cog in Houston's ongoing 10-game winning run. This was his seventh straight game with 25 or more points, and he's averaging 29.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game during the Rockets' undefeated stretch. Green will aim to remain hot against the Jazz, in what promises to be a favorable matchup on paper, on Friday.