Green finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Warriors.

The Rockets lost a third straight game, and while Green has been absolutely on fire over the last few weeks, he looked tired and ineffective in this one. One subpar performance is not going to erase all the impressive outings Green has posted in recent weeks, however, and he'll aim to bounce back when the Rockets take on the Heat on Friday. After all, this was just the second time Green couldn't reach the 15-point plateau since Feb. 25.