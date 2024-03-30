Green finished Friday's 101-100 victory over the Jazz with 34 points (11-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

With each passing game, the argument to consider Green one of the hottest offensive players in The Association gets stronger and stronger. The star guard has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks and has played a prominent role in Houston's ongoing 11-game winning streak. He's scored at least 30 points in four of his last six outings while averaging 30.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during the Rockets' winning stretch.