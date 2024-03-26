Green posted 27 points (9-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 110-92 win over the Trail Blazers.
Green couldn't replicate the 41-point performance he delivered against the Jazz on Saturday, but he extended his torrid stretch and scored over 25 points for the sixth consecutive game. Green is averaging 29.0 points per game during Houston's nine-game winning run.
