Green contributed 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 victory over the Bulls.

Green continues to play at a high level for the Rockets, and while he's never going to be an efficient scorer, there's no question he's taken steps in the right direction in that regard lately. Green is arguably going through his most productive stretch of the season, averaging 32.8 points per game and shooting 53.5 percent from the field across his last four appearances.