Landale is out for Friday's game versus the Spurs while in the league's concussion protocol.
It's unclear when Landale suffered his concussion, but it will keep him out of Friday's contest. Boban Marjanovic will likely serve as the backup center to Alperen Sengun in his absence. Landale's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Golden State.
