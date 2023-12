Landale (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Landale missed Wednesday's game against the Thunder with an illness, and that will keep him sidelined for a second straight contest. Even if he's available, Landale shouldn't play much of a role in fantasy since he's nothing more than the backup of a high-usage center such as Alperen Sengun. Landale's next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Monday.