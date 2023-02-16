Christopher amassed 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Rockets fell behind big in the first quarter and were never really competitive in their second blowout loss to the Thunder this month. Christopher reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Feb. 4, but on the whole he hasn't seen a notable uptick in minutes since the Rockets parted ways with Eric Gordon at the deadline. Nonetheless, Christopher is still a player to monitor in deeper leagues, especially if Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) continues to miss time after the All-Star break. Jalen Green (groin) also exited Wednesday night's game, so his post-break status will also be worth keeping an eye on.