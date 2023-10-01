Christopher was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Christopher was acquired by Memphis in July as part of Dillon Brooks' sign-and-trade. The 21-year-old averaged just 12.3 minutes per game last season but appeared in 138 contests with the Rockets over his first two seasons.
