Christopher missed both of his field-goal attempts while playing the final 2:21 of Sunday's 128-107 win over the Spurs.

After logging 31 minutes for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in Saturday's 113-102 win over the Osceola Magic, Christopher rejoined the Heat ahead of Sunday's home matchup with San Antonio. He made his sixth appearance of the season for Miami, all of which have come in end-of-game garbage-time scenarios when the outcome was already decided.