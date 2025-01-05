Christopher recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists and one block over 14 minutes during Saturday's 136-100 loss to the Jazz.

The two-way player has spent most of the season in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, but he's now seen action in two straight games for Miami, with both appearances coming at the tail end of blowout losses. Even with Jimmy Butler in the midst of serving a seven-game suspension, Christopher likely won't crack head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation in the near future.