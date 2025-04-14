Christopher finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 119-118 loss to Washington.

With Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and other key Heat players resting ahead of the Play-In Tournament, Christopher saw a season-high workload and turned it into a season-best scoring effort. The third-year guard will likely return to the end of Miami's bench in the postseason.