Hawks' Josh Christopher: Won't suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Christopher joined the Hawks for Summer League play but will leave without appearing in a single game. The 23-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with the Heat, during which he averaged 2.0 points across 4.9 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Hawks' Josh Christopher: Remains out in Summer League•
-
Hawks' Josh Christopher: Ruled out vs. Houston•
-
Hawks' Josh Christopher: Won't play Sunday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Pops for 17 off bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Plays in garbage time Sunday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Plays final 14 minutes of blowout•