Hawks' Josh Christopher: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Christopher has yet to make his 2025 Summer League debut, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. The 23-year-old guard spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Heat on a two-way pact, averaging 2.0 points across 4.9 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Pops for 17 off bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Plays in garbage time Sunday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Plays final 14 minutes of blowout•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Misses practice Monday•
-
Heat's Josh Christopher: Leads Miami with 17 points•