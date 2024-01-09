The Jazz waived Christopher on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Utah cut Christopher loose from his two-way deal without the 2021 first-round pick having logged a minute at the NBA level this season. He was moderately efficient but turnover-prone at the G League level this season, though he remains a candidate to re-sign with the Jazz's affiliate -- the Salt Lake City Stars -- once he clears waivers.
