Patton delivered seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

The 23-year-old has been playing heavy minutes lately as the only healthy big man on the roster. He's been providing consistent numbers over the past six games, averaging six games, averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks while playing 27.6 minutes per game in that span. Until Christian Wood (ankle) returns to the lineup, feel free to stream Patton if you need blocks, rebounds and steals along with low-end points.