Patton will shift to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After starting six of the last seven games, Patton will move to the bench in what will likely be a permanent shift as Christian Wood (ankle) returns from a long-term injury absence. The former first-round pick showed a few flashes off is rebounding and shot-blocking potential, but he's unlikely to be of much use, fantasy-wise, so long as Wood is healthy.