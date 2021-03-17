Patton finished with just two points (1-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Atlanta.

Patton's minutes took a hit in the loss and with Christian Wood (ankle) a chance to return on Wednesday, his time as a fantasy consideration could be coming to an end. Of course, there is a chance the Rockets take a cautious approach with Wood which could allow Patton to see the floor enough to at least be viewed as a streamer on certain nights.