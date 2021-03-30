Patton (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Even with Christian Wood (illness) missing his second game in a row, Patton was unable to find a spot in head coach Stephen Silas' rotation. Recent trade acquisitions Kelly Olynyk (34 minutes) and D.J. Wilson (12 minutes) have both quickly moved ahead of Patton in the pecking order at center, leaving the 23-year-old no better than the fourth man on the depth chart when the team is at full strength.