Patton will be waived by the Rockets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

With Christian Wood healthy and Kelly Olynyk also in the fold, the Rockets apparently feel that it's not worth it to keep Patton around. He appeared in 13 games and averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 19.0 minutes. After being drafted 16th overall in 2017, Patton's career has struggled to get off the launchpad. He's only played 22 total games across four different franchises. It wouldn't be surprising to see him end up on another rebuilding squad this season, but fantasy managers shouldn't have expectations of him being a consistent part of a rotation.