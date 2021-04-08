Olynyk recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Olynyk has played at a high level since joining the Rockets and has taken full advantage of his expanded role, scoring in double digits in his games since being traded while reaching the 20-point mark in three of those contests. As if that wasn't enough, Olynyk is contributing enough across other categories to have a high floor -- his fantasy upside has seen a sizable boost since he joined the Rockets towards the end of March.