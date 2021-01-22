The Cavaliers are finalizing a deal Thursday to send Porter (personal) to the Rockets for a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2019 first-round pick had yet for the Cavaliers this season due to a personal matter, but he rejoined the team last week. Shortly thereafter, Porter was involved in a conflict with team personnel, prompting the Cavaliers to put him on the trade block. Houston will take a chance on his talent for the small price of a future second-round pick, hoping the 20-year-old can become a part of their rebuilding effort. As a rookie with the Cavaliers last season, Porter averaged 10.0 points (on 44.2 percent shooting field), 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.9 steals across 23.2 minutes per contest.