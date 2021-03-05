Porter logged 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and one block over 37 minutes in Thursday's 130-107 win over the Ignite.

Porter took on an increased role for the Vipers once again Thursday with Kenyon Martin (ankle) unavailable, and he came within one rebound of recording a triple-double during the blowout win. He's now averaging 24.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds over 35.8 minutes per game.