Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Saturday

Mbah a Moute (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mbah a Moute was sidelined for Thursday's victory over the Suns due to an illness, and his status Saturday looks like it is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time. P.J. Tucker would presumably see a bigger role backing up Trevor Ariza at small forward should Mbah a Moute ultimately remain sidelined.