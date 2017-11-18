Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Saturday
Mbah a Moute (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbah a Moute was sidelined for Thursday's victory over the Suns due to an illness, and his status Saturday looks like it is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time. P.J. Tucker would presumably see a bigger role backing up Trevor Ariza at small forward should Mbah a Moute ultimately remain sidelined.
More News
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out sick Thursday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Thursday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Downgraded to doubtful Thursday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Doesn't practice Tuesday, probable Thursday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...