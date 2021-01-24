Jones provided 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Rockets' 133-108 win over the Mavericks.

After he received just three minutes Friday in the Rockets' 103-102 win over the Pistons, Jones picked up some extra playing time in the second half of the back-to-back set while Victor Oladipo rested. The two-way rookie has made the most of his limited opportunities so far this season, averaging 8.6 points on 57.4 percent shooting from the field over 13.3 minutes per game in nine appearances. He'll be an interesting name to watch in the event the Rockets elect to move one or more of their veteran wings ahead of the trade deadline.