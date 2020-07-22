Westbrook (illness) joined the Rockets at practice Wednesday after completing the mandatory quarantine process upon arriving in Orlando on Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook met with the media after the session, telling reporters that after testing positive for COVID-19 in late June, he never experienced any symptoms beyond a "stuffy nose," per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. With that in mind, the point guard shouldn't have too much difficulty getting his conditioning in order in advance of the NBA restart, but coach Mike D'Antoni said he was unwilling to commit to Westbrook being available for Friday's scrimmage with the Raptors, according to Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston has already clinched its spot in the postseason, but it enters the season restart four games behind the Clippers for the No. 2 seed and only one and a half games ahead of the Mavericks for the No. 7 seed. As a result, Westbrook could be asked to handle a normal minutes load as Houston aims to secure a favorable first-round matchup in the playoffs.